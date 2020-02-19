CONCORD — The Boston man convicted in a 2017 Penacook stabbing death will serve between 15 and 30 years in prison.
Daswan Jette, 22, was sentenced Feb. 19 in Merrimack Superior Court, after he was convicted of manslaughter on Jan. 29 for stabbing and killing Sabrina Galusha in May 2017. Galusha was 23.
Jette faced a first-degree murder charge, but the jury convicted him of manslaughter.
On May 30, 2017, Galusha rode with Sam Chase and two others to the Penacook Place apartment complex on Fisherville Road, where Jette’s girlfriend lived. Chase planned to sell marijuana to Jette, according to testimony at trial.
A three-week trial in January featured conflicting stories about the incident.
Chase, a Concord resident, and two of his friends testified that Jette ran up to the car where Galusha, 23, was sitting and that Jette stabbed her after a fight over marijuana.
Jette claimed self defense, saying the stabbing took place as Chase, Galusha and another struggled with him in the vestibule of an apartment building.
A jury convicted Jette of manslaughter after two days of deliberation. The sentence of 15 to 30 years in state prison is the maximum sentence for manslaughter.
Staff writer Mark Hayward contributed to this report.