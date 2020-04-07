The man shot by Manchester police on Sunday evening died as a result of a gunshot wound to the neck, authorities said Tuesday.
The determination was made after an autopsy Monday on Carl Manning, 62. The state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval ruled the death a homicide, which means Manning was killed by another person.
Authorities have said that Manning appeared to be armed when city police approached his pickup truck just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
It was parked on Lake Shore Road, which runs along Massabesic Lake in a sparsely-populated area of the city.
He was shot during a confrontation and died at the scene, authorities have said.
The state’s top homicide prosecutor, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, has said that the names of the police officers involved will be released once their formal interviews are completed.
The attorney general provided no clarification as to the initial report that Manning appeared to have a weapon.
Before the shooting, police had been searching for Manning following a suspicious fire Sunday morning. The fire, which was deemed suspicious, destroyed a garage at 37 Dearborn St. and partially damaged a nearby building.
Police announced Sunday afternoon they were looking for Manning in connection with the fire.
In addition, Manning was wanted on a charge of violation of a protective and stalking order unrelated to the fire/explosion.
Authorities have said that Manning was inside the pickup truck when they approached his parked truck.