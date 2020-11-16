One man is dead following a police-involved shooting Sunday on Bennett Drive in Meredith.
David Donovan, 35, was shot by a Meredith police officer and later died as a result at Lakes Regonal General Hospital, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to a statement.
Three other people at the 10 Bennett Drive residence "sustained injuries at the scene prior to police arrival." One of these, an adult male, was transported for medical treatment and remains hospitalized in stable condition, said authorities.
No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, they said.
The name of the officer involved is being withheld pending the conclusion of the formal interview. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.