Man shot dead in Concord home; police say no threat to public Staff report Oct 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 Updated 40 min ago A Concord man was shot dead just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Concord police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's OfficeAccording to a news release from the Concord Police Department, someone called 911 from Alton Woods Drive, just off Loudon Road, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. When police got to the 911 caller's home, they said they found a man's body in the bedroom, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.Police have identified the man as Cody Tewell, 31, of Concord.Police say there is no threat to the public, but have yet to announce any arrest.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Sunday.