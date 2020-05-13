A 30-year-old man was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon along Main Street in Nashua, police said.
“The individuals are known to each other,” Lt. Pat Hannon said on Thursday of the victim and suspect. An altercation between the two led to the shooting, he said.
“We can confirm that two gunshots were fired,” Hannon said.
The 30-year-old was shot once; his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
The shooting took place in the area of Darrell’s Music Hall near 75 Main St., according to police.
Authorities are trying to collect possible video footage of the area and gather information from anyone who may have seen the shooting or know additional details.