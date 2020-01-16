NEWPORT — The man shot last year during a fight between neighbors sparked by a toy boat is unlikely to testify in the trial of the alleged shooter, according to court records.
Oliver Renehan, 58, is charged with two counts of first degree assault for the July shooting that left his neighbor, Kevin Nottage, 24, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Renehan lived at 214 S. Main St., with his girlfriend Paula Cain, 57. Nottage lived next door at 220 S. Main St., with Valerie Ellsey, according to court records. The houses share a driveway and the neighbors have years of problems culminating in the July 24 shooting.
With the trial weeks away, Nottage has left the state and is not likely to come back to testify against Renehan, according to a motion filed in the Sullivan Superior Court by Renehan’s attorney, Cabot Teachout.
“Mr. Nottage appears to have moved to Florida, and is not available or willing to attend Mr. Renehan’s trial,” Teachout wrote.
Marc Hathaway, Sullivan County Attorney, declined to comment on Nottage’s whereabouts, but said the trial is still scheduled for February.
“Witnesses will potentially be an issue,” Hathaway said.
According to the motion Teachout filed, Nottage gave a recorded interview to police in which he stated that he physically shoved Renehan during the July 24 scuffle, and Renehan responded by firing his .45 caliber handgun.
“You think I’m scared of a (expletive) gun, bro?” Nottage said to Renehan before he was shot, according to Teachout’s motion.
Rehenan has filed a motion with the court that he plans to use a self-defense justification at trial.
According to court records, Cain hit a toy boat used by Ellsey as a property line marker when she parked her car on the afternoon go July 24.
What followed is in dispute with both Ellsey and Nottage, Cain and Renehan making various statements to police. According to court testimony, Cain and Ellsey became involved in a physical fight, with Ellsey getting on top of Cain at one point, punching her in the face.
Nottage was standing close to the action when Renehan came out of the house with his pistol. Nottage told police he tried to break up the fight, but that Ellsey was “(expletive) crazy,” according to Teachout’s motion.
Renehan fired his .45 caliber pistol two times. One shot hit Nottage in the leg, and the other traveled through Ellsey and Nottage’s house, according to court records. Nottage told police that the first shot went into the house as a warning shot, and the second shot hot his leg, after he started shoving Renehan, according to Teachout’s motion.
Renehan is currently free pending trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.