Man shot multiple times near Manchester store

MANCHESTER -- A man was shot multiple times late Saturday night near the Dollar Deluxe store on Union Street, according to city police.
About 10:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 334 Union St. for a report of shots fired in the area.
There they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an unspecified local hospital.
A woman who lives in the neighborhood and declined to give her name said police were interviewing residents late Saturday and returned Sunday, asking if homes were equipped with video surveillance. Pieces of yellow crime-scene tape were still attached to light poles near the corner of Auburn and Pine streets, about a block east of the store where police said they located the man who had been shot.
No further information was available late Sunday afternoon.
Police said in a statement that “the altercation involved subjects that are all known to one another, and this was not a random act.”
Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 668-8711 or leave information anonymously at 624-4040, say investigators.