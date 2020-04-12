MANCHESTER - A man was shot multiple times late Saturday night near the Dollar Deluxe store on Union St., according to city police.
About 10:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 334 Union St. for a report of shots fired in the area.
There they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was taken to an unspecified local hospital.
Police said in a statement that “the altercation involved subjects that are all known to one another, and this was not a random act.”
Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 668-8711 or leave information anonymously at 624-4040, say investigators.