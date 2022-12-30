Man shot outside Manchester restaurant Staff Report Dec 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man was shot outside the Yee Dynasty restaurant on South Willow Street in Manchester after an argument started inside, police said Friday.The man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police were called to the restaurant about 12:15 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.Police said they learned that several people had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant, then left and continued to argue in the parking lot before the shooting occurred.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester man faces charges after police standoff Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate detained by Romania in rape, human trafficking case +2 Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on a domestic violence charge Litchfield police chief charged with sexually harassing staff member Militia member in Michigan governor kidnapping plot sentenced to over 19 years in prison Former Gun Line supervisor files whistleblower complaint against Safety Commissioner Quinn +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Former Gun Line supervisor files whistleblower complaint against Safety Commissioner Quinn Murder-suicide stuns Lowell, Mass. neighborhood Litchfield police chief charged with sexually harassing staff member Hooksett man pleads guilty to York, Maine, home invasion Hells Angels ‘associate’ charged with retaliating against ex-member who testified in RICO murder case Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests Flight attendant admits she tried to smuggle fentanyl at airport Warner man charged with sexually assaulting a child Driver sought for mayhem on NH roads, including 7 crashes Connecticut man earns more prison time for threatening to kill judge, prosecutor and others Request News Coverage