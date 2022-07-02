A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Police said Saturday night they were searching for a man in connection with the shooting. 

Concord police said they responded to a residence on Duke Lane early Saturday to investigate reports that a person had been shot.

Evan Hollins

Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

“At this time it appears that the involved parties were known to each other and there is no immediate threat to the general public,” Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said in a statement.

Late Saturday, police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Evan Hollins, 41. Hollins is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds.  

Police said if Hollins is seen, he should not be approached. Anyone with information can contact Concord police 603-225-8600 or the regional crimeline 603-226-3100.