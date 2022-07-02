Man sought by Concord police after shooting By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Police said Saturday night they were searching for a man in connection with the shooting. Concord police said they responded to a residence on Duke Lane early Saturday to investigate reports that a person had been shot. EVAN HOLLINS Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.“At this time it appears that the involved parties were known to each other and there is no immediate threat to the general public,” Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said in a statement.Late Saturday, police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Evan Hollins, 41. Hollins is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Police said if Hollins is seen, he should not be approached. Anyone with information can contact Concord police 603-225-8600 or the regional crimeline 603-226-3100. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man sought by Concord police after shooting Manchester man gets 20 years for sex crimes involving kids R. Kelly put on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s federal jail Basketball star Griner goes on trial in Russia on drug charges Now hold Epstein and Maxwell’s powerful friends accountable, says sex trafficking victim +2 Mother and son sentenced for trafficking 360,000 fentanyl pills, washing proceeds at NH casino Load more {{title}} Most Popular Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident New Hampshire businessman charged with bilking government of PPP funds Valley Street jail accidentally releases gang member, who turns himself in after hours of freedom Harley Davidson rider dead after North Hampton collision; driver charged with DWI Fresno Hells Angels president convicted of murdering another Angels member, racketeering, too Adam Montgomery indicted on eight gun charges, faces decades in prison Mother and son sentenced for trafficking 360,000 fentanyl pills, washing proceeds at NH casino Manchester man accused of throwing ‘large boulders’ at people, cars at Mall of NH Armando Barron gets another 7 to 14 years in jail Manchester man charged with package theft Request News Coverage