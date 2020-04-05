MANCHESTER - The Attorney General’s office confirms a man shot and killed by Manchester police Sunday is the same man wanted in connection with a suspicious fire in the Queen City earlier in the day.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano announced late Sunday night that Carl Manning, 62, of Manchester was shot by police on Lake Shore Rd.
According to police, around 5:53 p.m. Sunday Manchester police responded to Lake Shore Rd. to investigate a report that a white Chevrolet truck belonging to Manning had been spotted parked alongside the road.
Manning was sought by police at the time as a suspect in a suspicious fire and explosion that had occurred earlier in the morning in Manchester.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. at 37 Dearborn St. Officials said the garage was a total loss and the fire caused some damage to a nearby building.
No one was inside the home at the time however a doorbell camera did capture the scene and showed an unknown person walking away from the fire. Police announced Sunday afternoon they were looking for Manning in connection with the fire.
In addition, Manning was wanted on a charge of violation of a protective and stalking order unrelated to the fire/explosion.
According to the Attorney General’s office, as Manchester police approached Manning’s truck, they noticed Manning inside the truck, who appeared to be armed.
“A short time later, Mr. Manning was shot during a confrontation with the police,” officials said in a release. “Despite medical assistance at the scene, Mr. Manning was deceased at the scene.”
No officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incident. Manchester police said there is no threat to the public.
The Attorney General’s office said according to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.
No additional information is expected to be released until the conclusion of the formal interviews, officials said late Sunday.