Man stabbed in downtown Manchester bar Staff report Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago A man was stabbed in the hand during an argument at the Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester and sought treatment at a local argument, authorities said Monday.Police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center at 1:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving.The man, who wasn't identified, said he got into an argument with another man earlier in the night at the bar at 50 Old Granite St., police said.Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.