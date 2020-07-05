MANCHESTER -- Police are investigating reports of a car accident, a shooting and multiple stabbings that left one man dead early Sunday in Manchester.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Beech and Lowell streets shortly around 1:55 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. The man, identified by police as Siidi Dhurow, 22, of Manchester, was taken to Elliot Hospital where he died of injuries.
An autopsy performed Sunday by the state medical examiner’s office determined Dhurow died of a stab wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicide, prosecutors said.
A second person was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his head and neck after being injured in the same area, but officials said they have not determined if that injury was related to Dhurow’s killing.
“The second subject sought out medical treatment but it isn’t clear whether it’s a coincidence that we had two people in the same general area with what appear to be stab wounds,” said Susan Morrell, Senior Assistant Attorney General.
Morrell confirmed investigators believe four events -- a car accident, a reported shooting and two stabbings -- occurred in the area of Beech and Lowell streets late Saturday and early Sunday, but they aren’t sure how the events may tie together, if at all.
“We have four separate events occurring in the same vicinity of each other,” Morrell said. “Manchester police were responding to an accident when a car approached an officer, and inside was the victim, Siidi. It all overlapped.”
Morrell said police did find evidence that a shooting had taken place in the same general area. No further information was available Sunday night.
Morrell said Manchester police are working to piece together what happened.
It’s very confusing,” said Morrell. “The calls that came in and what was being reported and what we believe happened, it will take a while to figure out really whether there is any relation one to the other.”
Manchester police are investigating each of these events. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s Crime Line at 624-4040.