A Litchfield man who was trying to break up a fight is now fighting for his life, Pelham police said, one of two men stabbed around 1 a.m. Christmas morning.
Pelham police said Joseph Schulte, 29, of Nashua arrived at a gathering outside a home on Old Country Road in Pelham, and started arguing with a New Ipswich man, 28. The fight became physical and police say Schulte pulled a knife.
The 28-year-old man had a deep cut in his forehead and other cuts to his face, police said, saying the injuries were serious. Another man, 27, of Litchfield tried to intervene, and police said Schulte repeatedly stabbed him.
The Litchfield man's injuries were life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
Police said Schulte fled before officers arrived. Nashua police arrested Schulte later Friday morning, and he has been charged with two counts of first degree assault. Schulte's bail and court date have not yet been set, and he is being held.