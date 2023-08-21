Man stabbed, walks to Manchester hotel Staff Report Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man was stabbed at a Manchester high-rise apartment building and walked to the nearby Residence Inn on Lake Avenue on Monday morning, police said.Traffic was being detoured in the area.Police said they were called around 6:10 a.m. to the hotel at 40 Lake Ave., where they found a man in the lobby suffering from stab wounds.He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was unknown.Police said the stabbing happened at the Christos Kalivas apartment building, 175 Chestnut St., and the man walked to the hotel.The stabbing doesn’t appear to be random, police say they have identified those involved.Lake Avenue is closed from Pine Street to Elm Street and Chestnut Street is closed from Central Street to Cedar Street.Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Strafford County Commissioners to discuss Brave's employment status Monday New trial date set for police officer from NH accused of raping homeless Mass. teen Manchester man faces new charges of child sex abuse Manchester man arrested for city bank robbery {{title}} Most Popular 'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in Rye New trial date set for police officer from NH accused of raping homeless Mass. teen Manchester man arrested for city bank robbery New Boston man charged in Manchester stabbing Manchester man, woman charged with boat theft Concord police investigate fatal accident on Loudon Road involving car, motorcycle Manchester teen arrested for possessing child sex images Police: Van crashed in Pelham DUI was hauling drugs Judge keeps victim claims against YDC alive Cold case survivors rally outside AG's office Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage