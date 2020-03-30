PORTSMOUTH -- A man walked into Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s Emergency Room and took a number of surgical masks, according to police officials.
Lt. Dave Keaveny said that on Thursday at 12:18 p.m., they were called by employees at the hospital. It was reported that after taking the masks, the unidentified man drove off with a woman.
Keaveny said if the man had no legitimate reason to take the masks, he could be charged with theft.
Keaveny said staff members at the hospital moved the masks so they can be handed out to patients.
Hospital spokesperson Lynn Robbins said on Monday that theft of masks has been a problem across the board as “people are afraid and desperate.”
Earlier this month, CNBC reported that anxiety over COVID-19 had driven some people to start stealing face masks and other medical equipment from hospitals in New York.