MANCHESTER — Police responded to a reported assault Monday afternoon near the Amoskeag Bridge.
About 4 p.m., officers found a man on the side of the road, bleeding from the head, according to a news release. The victim told police he had been stuck with an unknown object, possibly an ax or shovel.
“The victim was not very cooperative and was only able to give a vague description of his assailant. He described the suspect as white with tattoos on his arms,” police said. “He reported that the assault occurred on the south end of the homeless camp on Canal Street.”
The man was taken to a local hospital.
Police have been unable to locate anyone who witnessed the assault. Anyone with can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or their crime line at 603-624-4040.