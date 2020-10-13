A man arrested in Dover for allegedly putting razor blades in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford store in Maine waived extradition during a court hearing on Tuesday morning and will be facing charges in that state.
Nicholas Mitchell, 38, was arraigned via video from the Strafford County House of Corrections by Judge Sawako Gardner at New Hampshire 7th Circuit Court - Dover.
Mitchell is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, violating conditions of release and probation revocation. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon related to a different incident in Maine and was sentenced to two years in prison.
It is expected that Mitchell, who has ties to the Biddeford and Sanford areas, will be transported back to Maine on Friday. If not, he has another court hearing scheduled on Oct. 27.
“Hopefully, at that time you are picked up and transported, but if you are not, that is your new court date,” Gardner said.
On Oct. 6, management at Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, Maine, reported to police there that a customer had purchased Portland Pie Company pizza dough and found razor blades inside it. The discovery was allegedly made by the customer on Oct. 5.
A review of store security surveillance footage revealed that a person, who appears to be Mitchell, had tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie Pizza doughs.
Mitchell is a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, which manufactures products for Portland Pie Company.
He was arrested Sunday in Dover as a fugitive from justice, according to an affidavit.
Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department. Officials there say they have removed all Portland Pie products from their store shelves and have paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.
According to a news release issued by Ericka Dodge, Hannaford’s external communications manager, customers who purchased Portland Pie products between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 should not consume them and may return them to the store for a full refund.
“Customers are urged to also check storage areas including freezers for product that may have been purchased and frozen during this timeframe,” Dodge said in a statement.
No injuries or illnesses have yet been reported in connection to the incident.
According to a statement from management at Portland Pie Company, this incident has no direct connection to their restaurants or any of their menu items.