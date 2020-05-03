Man taken into custody after standoff with Manchester police

MANCHESTER - A domestic violence call led to a lengthy standoff with police at a home on Amherst Street on Sunday.
Police responded to 435 Amherst St. after a call just before 8 a.m.
A neighbor said he called police after seeing a man who lives in the building pull a gun on a woman.
SWAT officers were called to the scene and had the building surrounded for several hours as an officer with a megaphone pleaded with the man to come outside peacefully.
Police also had Amherst Street blocked between Hall and Ashland streets during the standoff, which continued until around 1:30 p.m. when the man was taken into custody.