Man taken into custody after standoff with Manchester police
Police outside a home on Amherst Street in Manchester, where a man was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. after a lengthy standoff.

 DOUG ALDEN/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER - A domestic violence call led to a lengthy standoff with police at a home on Amherst Street on Sunday.

Police responded to 435 Amherst St. after a call just before 8 a.m.

A neighbor said he called police after seeing a man who lives in the building pull a gun on a woman.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and had the building surrounded for several hours as an officer with a megaphone pleaded with the man to come outside peacefully.

Police also had Amherst Street blocked between Hall and Ashland streets during the standoff, which continued until around 1:30 p.m. when the man was taken into custody.

