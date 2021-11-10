A man was Tasered by Hooksett police Monday after running from officers outside Bass Pro Shops, officials said.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Hooksett police were patroling through the Walmart parking lot when officers noticed a vehicle driven by a male stopped in the access way, blocking both directions of travel, police said in a release.
Police reported the vehicle had a blue New Hampshire state inspection sticker that expired in August.
Police lost sight of the vehicle as it drove away from the area, but a few minutes later the vehicle was seen parked in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shops. At that time, police said, a male and female were speaking outside the car, officials said.
Hooksett police made contact with them and said he noticed the expired inspection sticker. The female said that she knew it was expired. The officer asked the male and female for identification.
According to police, the pair began to argue with the officer and the female said she was driving the vehicle when police saw it at Walmart. Detectives reported reviewing surveillance video from Bass Pro Shops where a male is seen exiting the driver’s side of the vehicle, and the female is seen exiting the passenger side, officials said.
The woman, identified as Kimberly Berlinguette, 33, and the male, identified as Jason Plumer, 39, continued to argue with police regarding who was operating the vehicle when Plumer placed “his hand in his right front pocket,” police said in a release.
Police asked Plumer to keep his hands out of his pockets for officer safety reasons.
“At that time Plumer began running away from Officer Gardyne toward the Walmart parking lot,” police said in a release.
During a foot pursuit that followed officers warned Plumer that he would be Tased if he did not stop.
“Plumer continued to run at which time he was Tased,” officials said in a release. “While being Tased, Plumer fell onto the pavement and suffered a head injury.”
Police approached Plumer, put him in handcuffs and began rendering medical aid. Plumer continued to struggle and resist arrest, ultimately slipping one hand out of a handcuff, police said.
During a search of his person, police reported finding a clear plastic baggie with a substance police believed to be heroin in Plumer’s pocket. The substance will be sent to the N.H. State Laboratory for positive identification.
Plumer was taken to Catholic Medical Center. Due to the severity of his injury Plumer was released from custody.
The following charges are expected to be coming on warrants:
- Possession of a Controlled Drug, felony
- Resisting Arrest or Detention, class A misdemeanor
- Disobeying a Police Officer, class A misdemeanor
- Driving after Revocation/Suspension, violation
- Uninspected Vehicle, violation.