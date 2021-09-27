A man who witnessed the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed retired Hudson police sergeant Donna Briggs on her bicycle found an officer a short time later and reported what he saw, according to a New Hampshire State Police affidavit.
But her body wasn’t found until nearly nine hours later on Sept. 21, after police began searching her bicycle route along Route 125 in Kingston because she was reported missing.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway declined to comment Monday on what happened after the officer received the report shortly after the accident occurred, saying the case is pending.
“I understand that folks reading the affidavit may have specific questions about the affidavit and the specifics of the case; however, ethically I cannot comment and/or answer the questions,” she wrote in an email, adding that she was limited as to what she could answer or comment on by rules of professional conduct.
The witness’ account is detailed in the affidavit written by State Police Trooper Christopher Martineau after Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover, was arrested Friday and charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.
State Police have said Briggs, 59, of Derry, was riding her bicycle southbound on Route 125, training to ride in next month’s Police Unity Tour in memory of fallen East Kingston officer Mel Keddy. After her body was discovered down an embankment about 8:30 p.m., police retrieved surveillance video from a business that showed Briggs being hit by a GMC Yukon near the New Boston Road intersection just after 11:30 a.m.
According to the affidavit, the father of the witness called state police on Sept. 22, the day after the crash, to inform investigators that his son saw what happened.
In an interview, the witness told a trooper that he was heading southbound on Route 125 when he passed a bicyclist traveling in the right breakdown lane south of the New Boston Road intersection.
After passing the cyclist, the affidavit said, the witness said that he saw a dark-colored SUV behind him drive into the breakdown lane and strike the cyclist. The SUV then activated its right-turn signal before entering the breakdown lane, but the vehicle continued southbound and pulled up close behind his vehicle.
The witness told police that he “retrieved his phone to try and get a picture of the vehicle, but had been unable to do so as the other vehicle had pulled up close behind him and he was afraid of what the driver might do,” the affidavit said.
The witness continued traveling southbound while the SUV made a U-turn and began heading northbound on Route 125.
According to the affidavit, the witness “continued driving and after a short period of time (he) observed a police officer pulled over on the side of the roadway. (He) stopped to inform the officer as to what he had just seen,” the affidavit said.
State police also heard from another witness after they began their investigation, but that driver told them that at the time she thought the driver of the SUV had thrown a bicycle out of the passenger’s side and was “just littering.”
Meanwhile, Sprowl’s wife, Angela Sprowl, 39, of Dover, was arraigned Monday in Portsmouth Circuit Court on charges of hindering apprehension and stalking.
She is accused of using her hands to signal her husband away from state troopers searching for him after police caught up with the couple at a Motel 6 in Portsmouth Friday.
According to a state police affidavit in Angela Sprowl’s case, authorities first encountered Sprowl at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 when investigators found the couple at the Cumberland Farms in Newington. Police wanted to question Craig Sprowl about the Kingston accident.
Police learned that Angela Sprowl wasn’t supposed to be in contact with her husband because of a protective order issued after Dover police arrested her last December on domestic violence-related criminal charges.
After Craig Sprowl was interviewed, he and his wife were separated and released. Investigators continued surveillance on Craig Sprowl and early on the morning of Sept. 24 they spotted the two together again at the Motel 6. At this point, police said a warrant had been issued for his arrest on charges of negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.
The stalking charge related to the protective order against Angela Sprowl.
A judge entered not-guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charges on her behalf at Monday’s arraignment and ordered that she remain held on $10,000 bail until a bail hearing Tuesday.