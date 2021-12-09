Man turns himself over to police on child-rape charge Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Luis Busi Valcarcel Hamel,Heather Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a minor turned himself over to police, police said Thursday.Luis Busi Valcarcel, 19, showed up at the police station on Wednesday night, hours after police put out a statement seeking his whereabouts.Valcarcel is charged with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and violations of bail restrictions. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular NH men, both 29, jailed for beating of 65-year-old searching for dog startled by fireworks Nashua man facing charges in alleged hammer attack 26-year-old in mental health crisis shot and injured by state trooper Confrontation between women leads to shooting in Manchester Bedford woman charged after police find mother's body Long sentence, large debt for NH man who put razor blades in Hannaford pizza dough Drugs, guns and money seized in Manchester SWAT raid Shortage of medical examiners affects NH families Police: Man charged with DUI after hanging out of car, driving wrong way on Turnpike At Ghislaine Maxwell trial, a fight over huge cache of photos of naked or semi-naked women Request News Coverage