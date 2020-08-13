A Manchester man who had been under house arrest has been arrested after Laconia police said he sold drugs to undercover officers.
Laconia police said Dylan Markievitz, 24, an inmate of the state prison released to at-home confinement in Manchester, traveled to Laconia several times in July and August.
Police said the Laconia Police Drug Unit bought drugs from Markievitz in Laconia several times, totaling 70 grams of heroin or fentanyl — about 2½ ounces — and a gram of cocaine.
Markievitz was arrested Wednesday and charged with six counts of sale of narcotic drugs.
Markievitz was arraigned at Belknap County Superior Court on Thursday. He is being held on $50,000 cash only and he was taken back to the Concord State Prison.