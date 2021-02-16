An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of severing the heads of two rabbits and placing them on a woman's car, Manchester police said.
The warrant charges Estevan Hincapie, 24, with animal cruelty and criminal threatening. Police said the incident took place Dec. 29.
Police don't describe the victim, but they said it was a domestic-related incident.
The alleged victim told police that she knew the man who had been threatening her via text messages. At one point, he told her that he had left her a surprise outside. When she went outside to check she found the two rabbit heads on her car, police said.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hincapie can call Manchester police at 668-8711.