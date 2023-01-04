When rescue crews arrived, the scene appeared grim. A four-door sedan had plunged 250 feet down a cliff along a treacherous section of California's Highway 1, apparently flipping several times before landing feet from the churning Pacific Ocean.

But peering through binoculars, rescuers saw movement inside the Tesla, said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. At that moment, he said in a video shared on Twitter, "we knew that we had at least one person that was alive." After a highly technical operation at the coastal San Mateo County roadway, a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and two adults, both 41, were pulled from the wreckage alive but seriously injured. Rescue officials called it a miracle.