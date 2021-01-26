Manchester police announced the arrest of a man who allegedly fired a gun several times Saturday night in a parking lot across the street from the police station.
State parole officers and Nashua police arrested Joshua Vazquez, 29, in Nashua on Monday. He is charged with reckless conduct. Police allege he shot several rounds at a car parked across from Pizza Express at the Maple Valley Plaza.
"The brazen nature of this crime is astounding," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.
Vazquez was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.