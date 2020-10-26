Two years after the Tree of Life massacre, the main question remains: Should the accused shooter, Robert Bowers, be put to death or spend his life in federal prison?
Few doubt he will be convicted. The conviction rate in the federal court system is about 95% and the evidence appears overwhelming.
Punishment is the issue.
The Justice Department wants the death penalty. Mr. Bowers' legal team, which includes a California anti-death penalty specialist known for representing high-profile clients, wants a plea deal.
There is still no trial date and the case has thus far been marked by accusations from the government that the defense has been trying to drag out the case.
Among various arguments over the months, the defense team has invoked COVID-19 as a reason it hasn't been able to adhere to various deadlines, with the prosecution at one point asking U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose to enforce a strict timeline.
Most recently, the defense team asked for another extension of the pre-trial motions deadline to Jan. 20, pushing a potential trial date back further.
The lawyers — public defenders Michael Novara, Elisa Long and California lawyer Judy Clarke — say they have been working "diligently" on moving the case forward but need more time to review discovery materials and to have experts examine Mr. Bowers' mental health.
The lawyers have not yet filed notice that they intend to mount a mental health defense, but a status conference has been set for Nov. 2 to discuss the mental issues.
Prosecutors didn't object to the Jan. 20 deadline extension. But they asked that all pre-trial motions be filed by that date and said the government "will continue to oppose any unwarranted delays in moving this case to trial."
Judge Ambrose granted the motion on Friday.
Among various motions to be decided are 15 of them filed Oct. 1 to suppress government evidence seized in searches.
But the judge has already ruled on several weighty issues.
Earlier this month she rejected defense motions to dismiss some of the 63 counts against Mr. Bowers.
The lawyers had asked her to toss counts for violations of the Hate Crimes Prevention Act and the Church Arson Prevention Act.
The hate crimes law pertains to anyone who uses a weapon to injure because of race, color, religion or national origin. The defense team had said that the law should not apply because the Tree of Life victims were Jewish and Jews were never enslaved in the U.S.
Judge Ambrose said that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, authorizes the law.
She said that the Supreme Court has recognized that while the "immediate concern" of the 13th Amendment was African slaves, the amendment applies to "universal freedom" for all people.
The same concept applies to the Church Arson Prevention Act, which pertains to anyone who obstructs, by force or threat, "any person in the enjoyment of that person's free exercise of religious beliefs."
Judge Ambrose also rejected defense motions to dismiss various gun-related charges against Mr. Bowers.
Perhaps the most noteworthy decision by the judge came in April, when she rejected the defense challenge to the federal death penalty.
Mr. Bowers' lawyers had argued that it violates the Constitution. They said the death penalty is unreliable, imposed arbitrarily and marked by racial disparity against minorities. They also said that the delays between sentence and execution subject inmates to solitary confinement for decades in violation of the Constitution.
Judge Ambrose said the lawyers raise important issues but said she was still "unpersuaded" by the argument.
The defense had said the death penalty is unreliable because an innocent person might be executed. They also argued that jurors qualified to decide a death-penalty case are more likely to convict.
The judge said federal case law holds that the death penalty does not violate the Constitution based on the "mere possibility" that an innocent might be condemned and said the Supreme Court has rejected claims that death-qualified jurors are more prone to convict.
Judge Ambrose also rejected the idea that the death penalty is arbitrary because it is rarely imposed. She said that fact does not make it unconstitutional.
The judge said the defense argument that the death penalty is marked by bias against men and people accused of killing white women "lacks merit." In addition, she said Mr. Bowers isn't arguing that race or gender of the victims was a consideration in the Justice Department's decision to seek death.
She also rejected the defense argument that long delays make the death penalty unconstitutional.
"Delays sought by a defendant to ensure a fair trial do not support a constitutional challenge," she wrote. "Likewise, the potential for solitary confinement does not support a constitutional challenge."
The defense also had said "evolving standards of decency" have rendered the death penalty "cruel and unusual punishment," but the judge rejected that argument, too.
If Mr. Bowers is found guilty and executed, he will the first person from this district ever put to death in the federal execution chamber in Indiana.
Three other men from the Western District of Pennsylvania faced the death penalty but all ended up in prison. One was released.
Joseph Minerd blew up a house in Connellsville in 1999 to kill his pregnant ex-girlfriend because she refused to get an abortion. Her 3-year-old daughter also died in the blast. A federal court jury convicted Minerd but spared him the death penalty in 2002. Now 65, Minerd is serving life at FCI Berlin in New Hampshire.
Lawrence Skiba of White Oak hired a hitman from Chicago to kill a McKeesport used-car dealer in 2000 so he could collect on a life insurance policy. He pleaded guilty and cooperated against the hitman. Now 67, Skiba was released from prison in 2019, according to prison records.
Jelani Solomon of Beaver Falls ordered the 2004 contract killing of a witness against him on the eve of his drug trial. A jury convicted him but spared him the death penalty. Now 41, he is serving life at FCI McKean in McKean County, Pa.
Torsten Ove: tove@post-gazette.com
