Authorities have identified the man who died during an officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield as Anthony Hannon, 52.
Pittsfield police were called Monday morning to 40A Lyford Hill Road for a domestic disturbance, which turned into a more than 10-hour standoff. The Central New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, a regional SWAT Team, also responded.
Hannon, who authorities said lives in Pittsfield, refused to leave the home.
The standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between Hannon and the officers, resulting in his death, according to a news release.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the exact cause of Hannon’s death.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said the names of officers involved are being withheld until formal interviews are conducted. The officers did not have body or cruiser cameras.
No police officers or bystanders were injured during the incident, according to the news release.
This shooting is being investigated by the Attorney General’s office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.