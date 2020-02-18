NEWBURY — A man who drove his car onto iced-over Lake Sunapee this past weekend, dragging the lake’s boat ramp onto the ice, was fleeing police, according to Sullivan County Sheriff John Simonds.
Justin Lamphear, 25, of Newbury, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Simonds said more charges may be added.
The incident started early on Feb. 15, just after midnight, when a sheriff’s deputy nearly ran into Lamphear’s car as he was driving near the Interstate 89 ramp at Route 12 in New London, Simonds said. Lamphear allegedly drove right through a stop sign at the end of the exit ramp, Simonds said, and nearly ran into the deputy.
“My deputy had to brake; he thought he was going to hit him,” Simonds said.
As Lamphear drove onto Route 103A, the deputy turned on his blue lights to pull him over, Simonds said, but Lamphear drove away. Sunapee, New London and Newbury police officers joined the pursuit.
Lamphear turned onto Blodgett Landing and drove onto the boat ramp and dragged it out onto the ice, Simonds said. Lamphear’s car broke the ice on the shallow area of the lake, Simonds said.
Lamphear was not appreciative of the officers who came to help him off the lake.
“He threw a couple of obscenities at our deputies and ran off,” Simonds said.
A New London police dog found Lamphear hiding under a car, Simonds said. After being talked out, Lamphear resisted police as they tried to handcuff him, Simonds said, and officers used a Taser on him.
Lamphear was charged and later released. He is due in district court later this month.