CONCORD — A Portsmouth man will spend more than four years in federal prison for schemes involving lobsters and fake apps.
John Foster, 56, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January and was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court to 51 months in prison.
Authorities said Foster owned multiple limited liability corporations from 2014 to 2018 that he used in schemes to defraud several victims.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case, Foster in 2018 had agreed to send several thousand pounds of lobster to Vietnam through his company, J.O. Foods. A customer sent him more than $100,000 to ship the lobster but Foster never delivered on the deal.
In 2015, officials said, Foster had promised investors he would develop an app called “Rocket Dog,” collecting more than $156,000 from them. Instead, he “used most of the money for personal expenses,” the news release said. The same year, he made similar promises to other investors who gave him more than $120,000 to develop a different app.
And in 2014, authorities said, Foster had convinced several individuals to invest $250,000 in his company, JM Application, Design and Technologies, but again used the money “for his personal benefit.”
U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said such fraudulent schemes “exploit the trust of victims and steal their money.”
“This defendant’s repeated use of fraudulent schemes to obtain large sums of money was reprehensible,” Murray said.
Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said Foster’s sentence “should make it crystal clear that the FBI will not hesitate to go after criminals like him who take advantage of unsuspected victims for their own personal gain.”