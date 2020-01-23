BRENTWOOD — A Portsmouth man who fired six rounds at a truck driven by a teenager he thought was an intruder at his residence was found not guilty on all counts Thursday afternoon.
A Rockingham County jury acquitted Mark Gray after a four-day trial in the 2018 shooting case that also involved his partner, former Portsmouth police commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh, who was convicted by a jury last August of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and accomplice to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Gray, 46, was found not guilty of felony attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
The shooting incident happened after the then-16 year old showed up at the Summer Street residence in the middle of the night on Aug. 18, 2018, and entered through an unlocked door because he thought a party was being held there. The teen was unaware that he was at the wrong place, but Gray and Cavanaugh awoke and believed he was an intruder.
Gray maintained that he was defending himself when he fired at the pickup truck driven by the teenager as he fled. Gray claimed that he feared for his life when the teen sped up and drove toward him and Cavanaugh.
Prosecutors argued that Gray put the teenager and the public in danger when he fired the six rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at the moving truck. Three of the rounds hit the vehicle.
“We appreciate the hard work of the jury. This has been a difficult process for Mark and it was also a difficult process for the teenager and his family. The most important thing is, nobody was hurt. It was an unfortunate misunderstanding,” said Alan Cronheim, Gray’s Portsmouth defense attorney.
Assistant County Attorney Ryan Ollis declined to comment on the verdict.
Cavanaugh is appealing her case in the state Supreme Court.