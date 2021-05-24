A man Goffstown police say ran away after pointing a gun at an officer during a traffic stop Saturday night was taken into custody Monday at a Manchester hotel, police said.
Police tracked Brian Elliot, 30, of Weare to the Holiday Inn Express on South Porter St. in Manchester.
Law enforcement personnel attempted to contact Elliot and take him into custody, but Manchester police say he initially refused to come out and barricaded himself inside a hotel room.
Hotel guests were evacuated and roads were closed, while Manchester Police SWAT Officers and crisis negotiators worked to convince Elliot to leave the room, officials said.
“After several hours of speaking with him, he agreed to come out and was safely taken into custody,” Manchester police said in a statement.
Once the situation was resolved, the hotel and surrounding roads were reopened, police said.
Goffstown police attempted to stop a vehicle on Mast Road in the area of the Shell gas station around 9:20 p.m. Saturday for operating with no headlights, officials said.
A short chase ensued but was stopped after the vehicle began traveling at dangerous speeds, police said. The vehicle was later found empty in the area of Mast Road and Henry Bridge Road.
Police reported seeing a man running from the scene into a wooded area. A K9 track was started but the man could not be found, police said.
A backpack containing ammunition and a large amount of suspected narcotics was recovered from the area, police said.