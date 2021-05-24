Police have arrested two men in connection to a standoff Monday outside a Manchester hotel, with one found lurking near the hotel with a homemade explosive device and brass knuckles, according to police.
The standoff prompted police to close nearby roads and evacuate the Holiday Inn Express off South Porter Street in Manchester, where Brian Elliott, 30, of Weare had barricaded himself and initially refused to exit.
For several hours, Manchester SWAT team and crisis negotiators spoke to Elliott and eventually convinced him to leave a hotel room. He was charged with felon in possession of a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence, resisting arrest and drug possession.
Police also charged him in connection to a confrontation with Goffstown police on Saturday night when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. That incident prompted an intensive search for Elliott that led police to the hotel.
As they tried to convince Elliott to leave the hotel, police said they spotted Anthony Cook, 31, hiding in vegetation near the hotel. Police said Cook, who is on federal probation, was summoned to the area by Elliott and had a homemade explosive device and metallic knuckles in his possession.
Police said Elliott called two other men to the area.
"At this time, it is unclear why they came to the scene, however, investigators are continuing to follow up," police said in a news release.
Manchester police charged with Cook possession of an infernal machine, possession of a deadly weapon and loitering/prowling.
The Saturday incident took place on Mast Road near the Shell gas station around 9:20 p.m. Police pulled Elliott over for driving with no headlights, officials said.
A short chase ensued but police discontinued it after Elliott accelerated to dangerous speeds, police said. Police later found his empty vehicle near Mast Road and Henry Bridge Road.
They recovered a backpack with ammunition and a large amount of suspected narcotics. Police spotted a man running into a wooded area, but a police dog could not find him.