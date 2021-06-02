A man who killed himself after an hours-long standoff in Manchester’s North End last week had been charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Authorities said he shot at U.S. marshals who attempted to serve a federal arrest warrant just before 8 a.m. on May 26 at 1454 Union St. He later fired additional shots when Manchester police arrived along with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.
Benjamin Bennett, 41, of Concord, was found dead inside the home after police lost communication with him and a SWAT team deployed a drone to search the home. The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, state police and the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
On March 4, state police stopped Bennett in the Littleton area and arrested him for operating without a license and being a habitual offender. During a later search of the vehicle, police found “distributable quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl,” according to the release.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stressed that police never returned fire.
The standoff closed Union Street for more than nine hours and had nearby residents sheltering in place as police worked to convince Bennett to come out.
Police deployed an irritant into the home and, when Bennett didn’t come out, a drone was deployed and found him dead in the basement.
Bennett died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said, citing an autopsy that was done Friday.
Newspaper articles and court records show Bennett as a man with multiple run-ins with the law over much of his adult life, beginning with motor vehicle offenses such as driving as a habitual offender in the late 1990s.
But the charges increased in severity. They included drug possession and drunken driving. A first-degree felony assault in 2010 landed Bennett in state prison for a three-year minimum. And the armed robbery of a Rite Aid in 2015 resulted in another three-year sentence, according to court records.