Authorities have charged a former Manchester man with murder in connection with the 2010 death of his child in a shaken baby case.
Brian MacDonald, 44, has already spent years in prison for first-degree assault against Cameron MacDonald. The baby was 34 days old when he suffered massive brain injury in the Feb. 2, 2006, assault in at 222 Lake
Ave., Manchester, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
MacDonald was sentenced the following year to 15 to 40 years in state prison and has been out on parole, according to homicide prosecutor Benjamin Agati. He was arrested Wednesday.
Cameron died in 2010 and the homicide charge stems from a comprehensive review of the boy's medical records by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. That review was completed at the end of last year.
Agati said the boy was in a "non-responsive state" ever since the injury.
An indictment from 2006 alleges that the shaking caused a lacerated liver and fractured ribs, and that MacDonald dropped the boy after shaking him, resulting in fractures to his skull and thigh.
MacDonald faces a charge of reckless second-degree murder.
He is currently in Valley Street jail and participated in a video arraignment this morning in Manchester District Court.
Agati said a judge cannot set bail in district court, so MacDonald will remain behind bars at least until a probable cause hearing, which will determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to hold him.
A judge set a probable cause hearing for 10:30 a.m. on July 28.
If the judge find probable cause, MacDonald can seek bail in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
MacDonald's arraignment follows a cumbersome, two-court arraignment process that was in place at 2006.