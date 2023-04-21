CONCORD — Kyle Hendrickson, 25 — who on April 12 allegedly threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School in a post on SnapChat -- on Friday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to remain in federal custody until his next appearance in U.S. District Court.

No additional evidence was presented and Hendrickson will continue to be held in Strafford County until an indictment on or before May 19, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The current federal charge against him is transmitting via interstate commerce a threat to injure others, which provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences imposed in federal court are based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes governing criminal cases.  