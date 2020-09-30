A Seabrook man accused of impersonating a police officer allegedly used a replica of a Boston police badge glued to an ID card, stuck blue and red LED lights on his car, and warned that he could use his gun when a driver refused to let him search his vehicle.
Lamont Stewart, 61, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of false personation and false imprisonment.
He was arrested after Hampton police were called to the area of 401 Lafayette Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 to investigate a report of a suspicious dark-colored SUV whose driver was flashing vehicles with a bright spotlight.
In an affidavit, Hampton officer Robert C. Delotto III said police received a second call several minutes later reporting that two vehicles were stopped at 25 Mill Road and one of the vehicles had its hazard lights on and a mounted spotlight.
Delotto said he arrived at the scene and found Stewart standing in the middle of Mill Road with a spotlight in his hand and two visible holstered firearms. He said Stewart, who appeared to be in the middle of a traffic stop, was wearing a police-style high visibility vest and camouflage pants.
“I spoke with Lamont Stewart and asked what he was doing. He replied that he was waiting for me because the car in front of him was serving (sic). I identified the firearms he was wearing and asked if they were real and he stated that they were BB guns, but he used them ‘for his safety,’” Delotto said in the affidavit.
Delotto said he detained Stewart and searched for more weapons. Delotto said Stewart was found with fake police identification, including a manufactured wallet with a New Hampshire identification card partially covered by a small replica of a Boston police badge glued to it. He said Stewart also had another Boston police badge attached to his belt and a clear police-style radio earpiece around his right ear.
“I inspected his vehicle and observed that it had a front mounted LED spotlight mounted to the front bumper, which was turned on. There was also blue and red LED stripe lighting that was activated and illuminating the front driver’s area of the vehicle. The vehicle was also adorned with numerous police and firefighter stickers and three police-style radio antennas,” Delotto said.
The victim told police that Stewart had followed him for about 15 minutes while flashing a spotlight at him and that he had pulled over to let Stewart pass him.
According to the affidavit, the victim reported that Stewart stopped his SUV in front of his vehicle, got out, identified himself as a police officer, and “showed him his holstered gun and began to question him about his driving.”
Stewart allegedly asked to search the vehicle, but when the victim refused to allow it, he told police that Stewart became agitated and showed him the holstered handgun again and stated that he “can use it.”
Another woman who drove by told police that when she asked if he was a police officer, Stewart showed her a Boston police belt and claimed to be an officer.
Lamont later allegedly told police that he stopped the car because the driver “tried to get away from him,” Delotto said in the affidavit.
Stewart was released on personal recognizance bail at his arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Anyone with information on the case or any similar cases is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Champey at the Hampton Police Department at 929-4444. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 929-1222.