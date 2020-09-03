A man and women police say were making methamphetamine in an apartment building are accused of conducting their illegal activities in the presence of a 7-year-old child.
Prosecutors say Jacob Parlin, 40, of Lebanon, Maine, and Megan Robichaud, 23, agreed to use her residence at 13 Central St. in Farmington to manufacture drugs.
Parlin and Robichaud were indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover for the charges which stem from activity that took place between Oct. 21 and 22 of last year.
According to court paperwork, Parlin and Robichaud purchased medicine containing Pseudoephedrine, lighter fluid, lithium batteries, instant cold packs and coffee filters. Then they allegedly went to work making drugs in the 10,500-square-foot, multi-unit residential building using the highly combustible "one-pot" method.
Parlin faces charges of manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit the manufacture of methamphetamine and two counts of prohibited conduct for engaging in the manufacturing, storing or disposing of methamphetamine waste products and paraphernalia while in a multiple unit residential building as well as for doing so in the presence of a child.
Parlin faces up to 70 years in prison and over $1 million in fines if he is convicted. He will be arraigned on Oct. 15.
Robichaud is charged with being an accomplice to the manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit the manufacture of methamphetamine, and two counts of prohibited conduct for engaging in the storing or disposing of methamphetamine waste products and paraphernalia while in a multiple unit residential building as well as for doing so while in the presence of a child.
Robichaud also faces up to 70 years in prison and over $1 million in fines if she is convicted. She will be arraigned on Oct. 22.