A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning on Union Street, Manchester police said.
Gunshots were reported to police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Union Street and Manchester Street, according to a news release.
Police said they found a man there who had been shot.
He was taken to Elliot Hospital, police said, and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.
Police said they found multiple shell casings nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.