A 52-year-old was fighting for his life Thursday evening following an automobile-pedestrian accident in south Manchester, police said.
The city man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head, according to a statement issued by police. A woman, 42, who was with him suffered less severe injuries.
Police did not identify the two pedestrians.
The accident took place about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Maple and Harvard streets.
Police charged the driver, Gabriel Camillo Baptiste, 25, with driving as a habitual offender. The charge is a Class B felony.
Any witnesses can call Manchester police at 668-8711.