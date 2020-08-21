Gabriel Camillo Baptiste

Gabriel Camillo Baptiste

A 52-year-old was fighting for his life Thursday evening following an automobile-pedestrian accident in south Manchester, police said.

The city man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head, according to a statement issued by police. A woman, 42, who was with him  suffered less severe injuries.

Police did not identify the two pedestrians.

The accident took place about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Maple and Harvard streets.

Police charged the driver, Gabriel Camillo Baptiste, 25, with driving as a habitual offender. The charge is a Class B felony.

Any witnesses can call Manchester police at 668-8711.

Tags

Friday, August 21, 2020
Thursday, August 20, 2020