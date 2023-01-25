The 7-year-old Manchester boy who police allege suffered burns and other injuries at the hands of his father has died, the Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 17, emergency medical personnel responded to an Eastern Avenue residence in Manchester for a report of a child in distress. The youth, identified by police as 7-year-old Jaevion Riley, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., for treatment, where officials say he died on Tuesday, Jan. 24.