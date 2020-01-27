MANCHESTER — The live video surveillance system at Capital Auto Auction helped capture burglars twice in two days, police said.
Police went to the business at 190 Londonderry Turnpike around 2:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of “a prowler.” The owner spotted a man stealing catalytic converters while watching a live video feed, according to a news release.
Jacob Hodgdon, 39, of Claremont, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, falsify evidence resisting arrest and loitering and prowling. Police also found Suboxone strips on Hodgdon so he was also charged with possession of a controlled drug.
Hodgdon hopped the fence near Wellington Road, but was located around 3:30 a.m. by a police dog behind an outdoor fireplace on Eastwind Drive, police said.
Police also found Suboxone strips on Hodgdon so he was also charged with possession of a controlled drug.
On Friday, two men were caught on camera trying to cut a hole in the fence around 5:50 a.m.
Matthew Parsons, 24, of Manchester and Ryan Cormier, 29, of Manchester were charged with burglary and resisting arrest.
“When officers arrived, they could see movement of flashlights beyond the fence. When they approached they saw two suspects run back into the woods. They were ordered to stop, but refused,” a news release reads. “A K-9 track was conducted and one suspect was found in the woods.”
Manchester police highly recommend that business owners install surveillance systems.
“The footage can be used to not only identify suspects, but can also be used as evidence of the crime. The benefits outweigh the cost of the cameras, and can ultimately be a cost saving resource,” the release reads.