MANCHESTER — Police Chief Carlo Capano took to Twitter on Monday to complain after a judge released a 21-year-old on bail who was charged with displaying a handgun to residents and threatening them.
“This is where I shake my head,” the chief tweeted. “I can’t understand how this man, armed with a rifle & a handgun can make threats to other citizens & be released on PR (personal recognizance) Bail from court today.”
Capano has been a vocal and frequent critic of state bail reforms passed in 2018.
The man, James Easler of Boscawen, was charged with four counts of criminal threatening.
According to a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Easler uttered racist and sexist slurs at four people around Union and Auburn streets Saturday and threatened to shoot and kill them. The affidavit did not mention a rifle.
Capano also tweeted: “Every attempt was made to detain him, but he was released. How are we supposed to keep our community safe?”
According to court papers, the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to Easler’s release on personal recognizance.
Heather Hamel, Manchester PD’s public information officer, said the bail paperwork was “not accurate,” and the prosecutor argued for preventative detention because of the crime’s serious nature.
“Chief Capano’s tweet is 100% accurate,” Hamel said.
Judge David Anderson signed off on the agreement the attorneys struck, which requires Easler to live at home in Boscawen and consume no drugs. He also is prohibited from entering Manchester except to meet with his attorney or to appear in court.
Capano’s second in command, Assistant Chief Ryan Grant, retweeted his boss’s post with a quote from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “’Is the coddling of violent criminals by some activist judges/elected officials & packaged as criminal justice reform making us safer?’”
Grant added: “It’s evident to me that it’s NOT making our communities safer.”