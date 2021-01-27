Robbery surveillance image

Manchester police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday night. According to police, around 7 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to Joseph Brother’s Convenience Store, 196 Lake Ave, for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, then fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Photo provided by Manchester Police Department

Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was brought in, but police were unable to locate the subject.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Manchester police at 668-8711, or the Manchester Crime Line at 624-404 to provide an anonymous tip.

