Manchester police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday night.
According to police, around 7 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to Joseph Brother’s Convenience Store, 196 Lake Ave, for a report of an armed robbery.
The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, then fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was brought in, but police were unable to locate the subject.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Manchester police at 668-8711, or the Manchester Crime Line at 624-404 to provide an anonymous tip.