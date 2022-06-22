A Manchester police officer is on paid leave following her arrest on 18 domestic-violence-related charges nearly three months ago.
Brittany Battye, 37, of Logging Hill Road in Bow, was arrested April 2 in connection with an incident that took place earlier in the day, according to Bow police, who brought the charges.
Manchester police never announced her arrest but confirmed her leave status to Concord Patch, an online service that first reported her arrest.
Battye started with the Manchester Police Department in March 2019 and is assigned to the patrol division, said Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel. Hamel did not say when Battye was placed on leave
Battye faces charges that include simple assault (domestic violence), false imprisonment (domestic violence) and criminal mischief. All are misdemeanors.
“These charges are the result of false allegations made by a vindictive ex-partner. We are looking forward to proving Brittany’s innocence in court,” her lawyer, Seth Hipple of Concord, wrote in an email.
Bow police said she was arrested in Manchester. According to her court docket, she was originally held under preventive detention but then later released pretrial.
Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Concord District Court.