A Manchester cop is being praised for an act of kindness while working a detail outside a downtown business.
According to Manchester police, Officer George Morales was working a detail at the Market Basket store on Elm Street when he noticed a young man with a backpack leave the store in a hurry without purchasing anything.
Morales stopped the man and located a few unpaid food items in his bag.
After determining there was no alcohol or other items that could indicate criminal activity, Morales opted to pull out his debit card rather than charge the young man with a crime.
“It was then apparent to me, this was just a young person going through hard times. He was just hungry,” said Officer Morales in a statement. “I then offered to purchase the items of food for him, I asked him to please apologize to the store manager. He then began to cry, and agreed. The store manager was satisfied with the resolution, and we then parted ways on good terms.”
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg praised Officer Morales for his actions.
“He’s one of our newer officers, under a year on the force, and by all accounts he has a good head on his shoulders,” said Aldenberg. “It doesn’t surprise me at all based on what I know about his character and how he conducts himself. Sometimes that’s the best way to handle the situation, rather than introducing a young person to the system. It’s a good story, and sometimes we need that.”
A post on social media by an unidentified customer who was in Market Basket at the time reported similar details of the encounter.
“As I am waiting in the express line I see a Manchester police officer come in with a young man,” reads the post. “I am thinking uh oh — they proceed to another cashier, where the young man removes some food items from his backpack. I am still thinking this might go bad; the young man leaves the line and grabs a Gatorade as the officer pulls out his debit card and pays for the items, including the Gatorade. The young man apologized to the cashier and manager and expressed such gratitude for the officer.”
The unidentified customer said they offered to reimburse Morales or get him a pizza for dinner for his actions.
“He waved it off and said no thank you,” reads the post. “I told him how much I appreciated seeing a possible bad situation turn out positive. He thanked me and just asked (if I was) ever in the same situation to just pay it forward.”