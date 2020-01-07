MANCHESTER -- A couple driving through Manchester with a young child in their vehicle were arrested Monday after police say they found drugs in their car during a traffic stop.
According to police, around 1:20 p.m. on Monday members of the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit noticed a woman, later identified as Britny Ordway, 29, of Concord, on Wilson Street. Officers believed Ordway’s behavior was “suspicious and was consistent with that of someone who was involved in a drug transaction,” Manchester police said in a statement.
Investigators stopped the car she was in, and after searching the vehicle reported finding substances believed to be heroin/fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Police said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth Ordway, 27, of Pittsfield.
Kenneth Ordway was arrested on charges of possession of drugs (transporting), a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on Feb. 7
Britny Ordway was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl & meth). She is scheduled for arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court- North on Jan. 23.
The child in the vehicle, who police said was under the age of 5, was examined by AMR ambulance personnel, and found to be in good health. The child was released to a relative.
