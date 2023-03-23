Justin Sales

Manchester criminal defendant Justin Sales bows his head during trial Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court while his public defender, Alex Bou-Rhodes, looks on.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

A man who escaped prosecution for the 2019 murder of an elderly Virginia woman is being tried locally for a domestic violence attack that took place three years later in Manchester.

In New Hampshire, Justin Jay Sales, 21, faces nearly 50 charges, including rape, assault, stalking and witness tampering. A Hillsborough County jury was expected to begin deliberations on the case Friday.