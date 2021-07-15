A Manchester man has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for his part in a fentanyl trafficking ring, officials said.
Darius Augusto Guzman Ruiz, 30, had pleaded guilty last March to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, and forfeited more than $112,000 and a 2015 Honda CR-V that were seized at the time of his arrest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Guzman Ruiz faces deportation to the Dominican Republic after he serves his prison sentence, officials said.
The case dates back to 2019, when Manchester police learned from “a cooperating individual” that Guzman Ruiz was selling fentanyl to other distributors in Manchester, the release said.
That November, police executed search warrants at residences associated with Guzman Ruiz, and seized more than $100,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of fentanyl, as well as drug packaging and pressing equipment.
“Fentanyl traffickers have caused tremendous harm by selling a lethal product that has harmed countless residents of the Granite State,” Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said Thursday after Guzman was sentenced. “As this sentence demonstrates, fentanyl traffickers in New Hampshire will serve lengthy prison sentences for their unlawful and dangerous conduct.”
The case was investigated by Manchester police, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, an inter-agency effort to dismantle criminal organizations.