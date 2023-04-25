Three Manchester family members have been indicted on Medicaid fraud totaling more than $10,000, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Fawn Gobis, 57, was indicted on charges of theft by deception, Medicaid fraud – false claims, and Medicaid fraud – false records, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Cody Gobis, 22, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, Medicaid fraud – false claims (accomplice), and Medicaid fraud – false records (accomplice),
Richard Gobis, 54, was indicted on charges of theft by deception (accomplice) and Medicaid fraud – false claims (accomplice).
A news release didn’t say how the three family members were related.
Between Dec. 1, 2020 and Feb, 28, 2022, Fawn and Cody Gobis, created false records that were kept as documentation of expenses for Medicaid services. That caused false claims for payment of Medicaid services to be filed. That allowed Fawn Gobis to receive more than $1,500 in Medicaid funds and Cody Gobis to obtain stolen Medicaid funds in excess of $1,500, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Richard Gobis is charged with acting as Fawn Gobis’s accomplice in causing the false claims to be filed, so that she could obtain Medicaid funds, prosecutors said.
Between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2022, Fawn Gobis allegedly submitted timesheets to a contractor of the New Hampshire Bureau of Developmental Services that falsely documented that Cody Gobis was rendering care to a Medicaid beneficiary despite knowing that Cody Gobis was living in Colorado and was incapable of rendering care, according to prosecutors.
Cody Gobis allegedly signed some of these false documents and fraudulently represented that he was providing care, prosecutors said.
Richard Gobis allegedly forged documentation falsely stating that Cody Gobis lived with him in New Hampshire. As a result, the Bureau of Developmental Services’ contractor submitted claims for services and paid Cody Gobis and Fawn Gobis $10,551.62 for services that Cody Gobis didn’t actually perform, according to the Attorney General’s Office.